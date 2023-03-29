Smyly allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits across four innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He walked one and struck out three.

Smyly was hit hard in his last spring tune-up, which raised his Cactus League ERA to 6.06. That doesn't give the veteran lefty a ton of momentum heading into the regular season, though his track record suggests he should rebound, particularly after posting a 3.47 ERA for the Cubs across 106.1 innings last year. Smyly lines up to make his 2023 debut Monday against the Reds.