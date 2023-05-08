Wesneski allowed one run on five hits and no walks over six innings Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision.

Wesneski found himself with runners on the corners and one out in the opening frame before escaping with a 6-4-3 double play. He then went on to retire nine straight batters until Yuli Gurriel kicked off the fifth with a solo home run to left. Wesneski did allow a pair of singles in the inning as well but got out of it allowing just the one run. Sunday was his third consecutive outing allowing just a single run and his second start in a row going at least six innings. The 25-year-old now owns a 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB over 34.1 innings. He's projected to take the ball next in a road game against the Twins later in the week.