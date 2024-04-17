The Cubs recalled Wesneski from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wesneski was called up from Triple-A to give the Cubs some length out of the bullpen after six relievers were needed to cover the final 4.2 innings of Tuesday's 12-11 loss to Arizona. The right-hander has yet to make his 2024 big-league debut but has accrued a 2.53 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 10.2 innings with Iowa this season.