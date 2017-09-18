The Cubs announced that Mike Montgomery would start their first game of the week Tuesday against the Rays, likely meaning Tseng will head to the bullpen, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Chicago purchased Tseng's contract from Triple-A Iowa and called upon him to start Sept. 14 against the Mets, with the right-hander getting roughed up for five runs over three innings in his major-league debut. That performance wasn't enough for manager Joe Maddon to justify giving Tseng a second turn in the rotation, so he'll give Montgomery another look as the fifth starter. Montgomery could join Tseng in the bullpen by the weekend, as the Cubs are seemingly on track to have Jake Arrieta (hamstring) available to start during the team's four-game series with the Brewers that kicks off Thursday.