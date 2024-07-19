Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Merryweather (ribs) is on track for a return by next weekend, "at the latest," Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Merryweather has allowed one run with a 3:0 K:BB over three innings so far on his rehab assignment and will make a fourth appearance Friday with Triple-A Iowa. As long as the reliever continues to progress as expected, he'll be back in the Cubs' bullpen soon. Merryweather has been out since early April with a rib stress fracture.