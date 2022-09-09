site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-kervin-castro-outrighted-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Kervin Castro: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Castro cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Castro was removed from the Cubs' 40-man roster Monday and will ultimately remain in the organization. Over 31 Triple-A appearances this year, he's posted a 5.19 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 34.2 innings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read