Hendricks didn't factor in the decision Tuesday in Milwaukee after he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out five.

Hendricks scattered one walk and four singles as he produced his third consecutive quality start, but he missed out on the victory since Chicago's bullpen blew a late lead. The 33-year-old struggled to a 4.78 ERA over the previous two seasons, but he has a 2.64 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through eight starts in 2023 after missing the early part of the campaign while rehabbing a strained shoulder. Hendricks tentatively lines up for one more start before the All-Star break Sunday against the Yankees.