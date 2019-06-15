Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Doesn't expect long absence

Hendricks doesn't think his shoulder injury is serious, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendricks was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday. He didn't think the injury occured on any one pitch, but instead felt a growing discomfort over the last few days. He hopes to be back after a brief period of rest, though the Cubs should know more after further tests.

