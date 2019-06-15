Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Doesn't expect long absence
Hendricks doesn't think his shoulder injury is serious, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendricks was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday. He didn't think the injury occured on any one pitch, but instead felt a growing discomfort over the last few days. He hopes to be back after a brief period of rest, though the Cubs should know more after further tests.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Rough go versus Dodgers•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Wins sixth straight decision•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns sixth win•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Grounds Astros for fifth win•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out nine in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...