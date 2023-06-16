Hendricks (2-2) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings against Baltimore. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Hendricks finished at least five innings and gave up two or fewer runs for the third time over his past four starts. The veteran missed the first two months of the campaign but has looked sharp since making his season debut May 25, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 28.1 innings. He's never been a major strikeout guy, but when he's at his best, the right-hander is throwing a lot of strikes and inducing weak contact. Hendricks has walked just one batter over his last three outings and takes a two-game winning streak into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled as part of a three-game set in Pittsburgh.