Hendricks (2-6) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one over 4.1 innings.

Hendricks had a rough game Sunday despite striking out six batters and limiting the Braves to one walk. He was tagged for a three-run home run in the first inning, then a solo shot and two RBI doubles in the fifth before being pulled. The veteran righty gave up six earned runs for the third time this season and has allowed three or more earned runs in seven of 13 games this season. Hendricks will take a 5.43 ERA into his next appearance.