Manager David Ross said that Hendricks has been "dealing with some stuff" but threw a bullpen session Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks hasn't started since June 1, and the team has apparently given him extra rest due to an apparent injury. However, Ross didn't sound too concerned about Hendricks' injury and said that the right-hander will "pitch in the near future." While the 32-year-old isn't starting Friday or Saturday against the Yankees, he'll likely be in the mix to start during Sunday's series finale or sometime next week against the Padres.