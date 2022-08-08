The Cubs optioned Dermody to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

Dermody was up with the Cubs for just one day, as the left-hander was deployed as the team's 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. The 32-year-old appeared out of the bullpen in the Cubs' 7-2 loss in the second game of the twin bill, working one inning and striking out one while allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks. Dermody had been serving in a starting role at Iowa, but his time with the affiliate -- and the Cubs organization -- could soon be coming to an end. Dermody is rumored to be nearing an agreement with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization, but no contract has been finalized at this time.