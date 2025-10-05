Boyd took the loss in Saturday's game against the Brewers, giving up six runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Boyd took the mound on three days' rest with a 1-0 lead Saturday but saw it quickly evaporate after giving up consecutive doubles to Jackson Chourio (hamstring), Brice Turang and William Contreras to lead off the inning. Boyd went on to allow three more runners to reach base and eventually score, but a fielding error from Nico Hoerner prevented them from counting against the left-hander's ledger. Considering how much Boyd struggled while pitching on shorter rest, the Cubs will likely give him the proper four days before sending him back on the bump, putting him in line to start Game 4 on Thursday (if needed).