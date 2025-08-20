Boyd (12-6) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw wasn't at his sharpest, tossing 60 of 90 pitches for strikes, but he got enough run support to record his first win since July 22. Boyd has lasted at least five innings in 15 straight trips to the mound dating back to May 28, posting a 2.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 73:18 K:BB over 92.2 innings during that stretch, and Tuesday's outing was only the second time in that period he allowed more than three runs. Boyd will look to return to his stingy ways in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.