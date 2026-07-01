Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Goes just deep enough to nab win

Boyd (3-1) earned the win over San Diego on Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two batters over five-plus innings.

Boyd made just his second appearance since returning from a lengthy absence due to injuries to his knee and shoulder, and he was limited to 76 pitches for a second straight start. That was enough to get him through five-plus innings, however, and consequently allowed him to get his third victory of the campaign. The left-hander was knocked for two long balls and departed having allowed two runners to reach base without recording an out in the sixth, but Javier Assad was able to get out of the jam without letting either inherited runner score. Boyd has been fairly effective so far since coming off the IL, yielding three runs across 9.2 frames with a 6:4 K:BB across his two starts. He's lined up to next face the Orioles in Baltimore.