Boyd (2-1) earned the win Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings.

It was Boyd's first quality start of the season and the first time he's pitched at least six innings. After getting tagged for seven runs across 8.2 innings in two starts since returning from the injured list, Boyd was able to find some success Sunday. He threw 65 of his 94 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 6.00 with an impressive 31:6 K:BB across 24 innings this season. Boyd's 1.82 FIP entering Sunday suggests he's pitched significantly better than his box-score results. With an impressive 33.7 percent whiff rate, Boyd looks like a pitcher to buy in fantasy.