Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Stingy in no-decision Friday

Boyd didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty ran into trouble in the fifth inning, walking two batters and then giving up two singles before he could record an out, but Boyd limited the damage to a single run before giving the Cubs two more clean frames. He left the mound after 97 pitches (64 strikes) having produced his fourth quality start of the season, and Boyd's six-decision win streak remains intact -- he hasn't been saddled with a loss since March 26. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in St. Louis.