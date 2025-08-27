Boyd (12-7) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Boyd's spotty performances continued Tuesday, as he's now given up four or more runs in three of his last six starts. He also allowed multiple home runs in this outing, doing so for the first time since May 17 versus the White Sox. Boyd is now at a 2.82 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 137:36 K:BB through 153.1 innings over 26 starts. The southpaw hasn't had a workload this heavy since 2019, so it's possible he's wearing down a bit late in the campaign. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which is projected to be in Colorado this weekend.