Boyd will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday against the Padres, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Boyd has been named the top choice for Chicago to open up the wild-card round after Cade Horton went down with a rib injury. Shota Imanaga was presumably also in the conversation, but given his shaky 5.97 ERA over his last six starts, it'll be Boyd who gets the call in Game 1, with Imanaga a candidate to follow in Game 2. Boyd faced San Diego in two starts during the regular season, both in April, surrendering two runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out eight across 11.1 frames.