Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Designated for assignment
De La Cruz was designated for assignment Wednesday.
The move clears a spot for recently acquired Nick Castellanos on the 40-man roster. De La Cruz, 24, used to be one of the Cubs' top pitching prospects, but suspensions and mixed results have led to him falling out of the teams plans. He has a 4.50 ERA in 66 innings at Double-A, working primarily as a reliever.
More News
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Dispatched to Double-A•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Handed 80-game suspension•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Off to slow start at Double-A•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: To open year at Double-A•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Appears healthy in spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...