De La Cruz was designated for assignment Wednesday.

The move clears a spot for recently acquired Nick Castellanos on the 40-man roster. De La Cruz, 24, used to be one of the Cubs' top pitching prospects, but suspensions and mixed results have led to him falling out of the teams plans. He has a 4.50 ERA in 66 innings at Double-A, working primarily as a reliever.

