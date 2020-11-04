De La Cruz signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old was released by the Cubs during the spring and was unable to find a new team during the shortened 2020 campaign, but he'll now receive an opportunity with the Mets. De La Cruz pitched in 31 games at Double-A in 2019 and had a 4.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 88:29 K:BB over 81.1 innings after missing the start of the season while finishing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a PED masking agent. The right-hander was once considered a solid prospect, and the Mets will take a low-risk flier to see if he can live up to that potential.
