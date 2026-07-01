Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Continues to rake

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in a 9-7 win against the Padres on Tuesday.

Crow-Armstrong got in on a big day on offense by Chicago when he cranked a solo homer in the sixth inning. It seems like forever ago that the talented outfielder was hitting near the the bottom of the order and struggling to produce. He has hit first or second in the lineup every game since May 23 and is batting a staggering .357 with 12 homers, 24 RBI, 27 runs and eight stolen bases across 35 contests during that span to emerge as an NL MVP candidate. Tuesday's long ball did snap a seven-game homerless stretch for Crow-Armstrong, but he still reached base at a 42.9 percent clip during that span thanks to a 22.9 percent walk rate.