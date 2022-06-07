Crow-Armstrong is slashing .238/.238/.571 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI and four runs scored through five games with High-A South Bend.

Crow-Armstrong moved up a level on May 30, and the 20-year-old has understandably slowed down a bit after slashing .354/.443/.557 with seven home runs and 13 stolen bases across 38 games with Single-A Myrtle Beach. He hasn't drawn a walk yet for South Bend after recording 22 walks in his time with Myrtle Beach, but the top prospect is still sporting a respectable .809 OPS at the new level thanks to his four extra-base hits in just the five contests. If Crow-Armstrong continues to drive the ball and also starts to tally some free passes, his slash line will only trend upward, and another promotion could be in order later this year.