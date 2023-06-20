Crow-Armstrong is slashing .280/.351/.500 with nine home runs and 16 steals in 48 games for Double-A Tennessee.
The 21-year-old outfielder has been particularly impactful of late, hitting .316 with five home runs and five steals in his last 19 games. Crow-Armstrong projects as the Cubs' center fielder of the future, and he brings a strong combination of power and speed to go with his plus defense.
