Crow-Armstrong is slashing .280/.351/.500 with nine home runs and 16 steals in 48 games for Double-A Tennessee.

The 21-year-old outfielder has been particularly impactful of late, hitting .316 with five home runs and five steals in his last 19 games. Crow-Armstrong projects as the Cubs' center fielder of the future, and he brings a strong combination of power and speed to go with his plus defense.