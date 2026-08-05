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Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Paces offense with big game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four total RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Crow-Armstrong continued his stellar season with his first two home runs of the month, bringing him to 26 long balls overall. In five August games, the star outfielder is now slashing a robust .412/.545/.941, continuing a run of strong play that dates back to June following a slower start to the year. Crow-Armstrong's big game Wednesday came with Shohei Ohtani in the other dugout, and those two players seem to be the prohibitive favorites at the moment in the National League MVP race.

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