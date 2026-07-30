Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Pops 24th home run

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Cardinals.

Crow-Armstrong looked like the hero when he popped his 24th home run of the season in the top of the 10th inning to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead. However, Trent Thornton blew the save and wasted Crow-Armstrong's potential heroics. Fantasy managers will take the power all the same, and the talented young outfielder is approaching his second straight 30-homer, 30-steal campaign. He's also sporting a robust .920 OPS, which would easily be a new career best.