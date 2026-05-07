Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during the Cubs' 7-6, extra-inning win over the Reds on Wednesday.

The Reds' four-run ninth inning gave them a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the frame, but Crow-Armstrong extended the game with a two-run homer off Graham Ashcraft. It was the fourth home run of the season for Crow-Armstrong and extended his on-base streak to 10 games. Over that 10-game span, he has gone 10-for-36 (.278) with two steals, three home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored.