Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Sends game to extra frame
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during the Cubs' 7-6, extra-inning win over the Reds on Wednesday.
The Reds' four-run ninth inning gave them a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the frame, but Crow-Armstrong extended the game with a two-run homer off Graham Ashcraft. It was the fourth home run of the season for Crow-Armstrong and extended his on-base streak to 10 games. Over that 10-game span, he has gone 10-for-36 (.278) with two steals, three home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Swipes base in win•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Snaps homer drought Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Given first day off•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Swipes base in three-hit game•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Two hits, two runs scored in win•