Ortega went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 11-inning loss to the Blue Jays. He also stole two bases.

Ortega made his presence known each time he reached base, as he recorded his 10th and 11th steals of the season in 18 attempts. The outfielder tallied a career-high 12 stolen bases during a solid 2021 campaign in which he also recorded a career-best 11 home runs to go with an .823 OPS. His power is down a bit this year with just six long balls so far and a .672 OPS, though at least Ortega is still running plenty when he gets on.