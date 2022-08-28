Wick (4-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while only retiring one batter to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers. He walked one and struck out one.

Chicago starter Drew Smyly tossed six scoreless innings, but Wick quickly unraveled in the seventh. The frame started with two singles and then an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. The big blow was a Christian Yelich home run with two runners on to put Milwaukee up 4-0. Wick has struggled this month with a 6.30 ERA, and it looks like the Cubs trust Brandon Hughes a bit more with closing duties at this point. Wick's fantasy value takes a significant hit if he's not seeing save chances.