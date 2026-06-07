Cubs' Ryan Rolison: Earns fifth win Saturday

Rolison (5-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Giants. He walked a batter and struck out two.

Rolison pitched a clean top of the 10th inning, then secured the win when the Cubs plated a run in the bottom half to complete their comeback. After struggling to a 7.02 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 42.1 innings last season during his MLB debut with the Rockies, the lefty has been much better in year No. 2 with a 2.49 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 21.2 innings so far. A move away from Coors Field surely helped, but Rolison has also dialed his fastball up to 94.5 mph on average after sitting at 92.9 mph in 2025. His K/9 has climbed accordingly from 5.3 last season to 8.7 in 2026.