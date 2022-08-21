Cubs manager David Ross suggested Miley (shoulder) could resume throwing off a mound Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miley was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa after his left shoulder didn't respond well to his most recent outing Tuesday, but the southpaw seems to have turned in a corner in his recovery after a few days of rest. If Miley is in fact cleared to resume a throwing program Monday, he likely won't need a prolonged buildup, given that he already made four rehab starts prior to his brief shutdown. The Cubs will likely still want Miley to complete at least one more rehab start to prove that he's healthy before he returns from the 15-day injured list and rejoins what could be a six-man rotation in September.