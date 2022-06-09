Miley (shoulder) will be activated off the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Yankees, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The left-hander missed the first month of the season with an elbow issue and made only three starts before heading back to the injured list with a shoulder strain, but he's poised to rejoin Chicago's rotation Friday. Miley didn't make any rehab starts this time around and hasn't pitched in a game since May 22, so he could face some workload limitations in his first game back from the injury.