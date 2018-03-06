Hinojosa has announced his retirement from professional baseball, CiberCuba.com reports.

After an eight-year career in Cuba, Hinojosa made the jump to affiliated ball in 2014, reaching the majors with the Red Sox the following year. He recorded a 1.51 ERA in 35.2 innings over parts of two seasons in the big leagues, but missed the entire 2017 campaign due to shoulder issues and elected to end his career.

