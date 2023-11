Vogelbach was non-tendered by the Mets on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Vogelbach served as the Mets' primary designated hitter for a large portion of the 2023 season, but he posted a relatively underwhelming .233/.339/.404 batting line in 104 games (319 plate appearances) and is a liability against left-handed pitching. Mark Vientos appears poised to take over the DH role in Queens next year, pending the team's other offseason moves.