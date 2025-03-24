Robertson remains one of the more prominent free agents as Opening Day will arrive across the majors on Thursday.

Robertson is still without a home for the 2025 season, although he is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he compiled a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 99 strikeouts, 35 holds and two saves over 72 innings in 68 appearances with the Rangers. The 39-year-old has been one of the most consistent relievers in baseball throughout his 17-year major-league career, and he'll likely find a landing spot sooner rather than later as Opening Day is less than a week away.