Strange-Gordon was released by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Strange-Gordon's chances of making the team diminished once the Reds moved Eugenio Suarez to shortstop. He also got hurt by Alex Blandino's strong spring.
