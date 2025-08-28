Saalfrank picked up the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Milwaukee, allowing one hit and no walks in 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Saalfrank turned in his fifth straight scoreless outing and threw a season-high 29 pitches. Kyle Backhus recorded two outs in the seventh inning for a hold, which does suggest Saalfrank is ahead of Backhus in Arizona's closer hierarchy. Ryan Thompson (shoulder) could also factor into the mix once he completes his rehab assignment, so this situation is perhaps in a state of flux. Saalfrank at least appears to be one of the favorites for saves, submitting a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over his 20 innings.