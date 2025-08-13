DeScalfani was removed from Tuesday's start after three innings due to soreness in his right thumb, MLB.com reports. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision against the Rangers.

DeScalfani attempted to pitch through the soreness but was yanked after three innings and 52 pitches. The right-hander said following the game that he wasn't sure if a stint on the injured list would be needed. The Diamondbacks are expected to evaluate DeScalfani on Wednesday and develop a go-forward plan.