Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Bradley's status as the team's closer, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bradley was widely expected to be the Diamondbacks' closer after serving in that role in for the final two months of the 2019 season. Still, it's a role he held and lost at the start of 2019, so he should not be considered a closer that has maximum job security, particularly in a shortened 60-game season where every game takes on playoff-like significance.
