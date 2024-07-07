Share Video

Pfaadt left Saturday's game against the Padres due to a left ankle contusion.

Pfaadt was hit in the ankle by a 98 mph comebacker in the fifth inning of his start and was immediately removed. The Diamondbacks have labeled the injury a bruised left ankle but expect Pfaadt to continue to be evaluated in the coming days. His next start is projected to come Thursday against Atlanta.

