Pfaadt left Saturday's game against the Padres due to a left ankle contusion.
Pfaadt was hit in the ankle by a 98 mph comebacker in the fifth inning of his start and was immediately removed. The Diamondbacks have labeled the injury a bruised left ankle but expect Pfaadt to continue to be evaluated in the coming days. His next start is projected to come Thursday against Atlanta.
