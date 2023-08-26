Pfaadt (1-6) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Reds on Friday.

Pfaadt gave up one of Nick Martini's two home runs in the game, but it was an otherwise strong outing again for the rookie right-hander. Over five starts in August, Pfaadt has yielded 10 runs across 29.2 innings with a 30:9 K:BB. He's now at a 5.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB through 67 innings across 13 starts, though he's certainly trending in the right direction. He's projected to make his next appearance on the road against the Dodgers.