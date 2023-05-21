Pfaadt did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

Pfaadt made it through his fourth big league start relatively unscathed, with all three earned runs coming on one swing of the bat by Ke'Bryan Hayes, who drilled a bases-loaded triple in the third inning. After giving up 13 runs and six homers in his first two appearances (9.2 innings) Pfaadt has bounced back with four earned runs and one homer allowed over his last two starts (10.1 innings). After touting 218 strikeouts in 167 innings of minor league ball in 2022, fantasy managers who took a shot on the highly-ranked prospect have yet to reap any benefits considering Pfaadt's measly 14:8 K/BB and 7.56 ERA through 20 innings of big league work. Though it's unclear if Pfaadt will make another trip around the Arizona rotation, he remains no more than a dart-throw streaming option for those willing to take another chance on the rookie's strikeout upside and prospect pedigree.