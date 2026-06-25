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Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Making start for Arizona on Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pfaadt will join the Diamondbacks' rotation with a start Friday against the Rays, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Pfaadt has been at Triple-A Reno getting stretched back out after he had been used in relief toward the end of his previous stint with Arizona. The right-hander threw 52 pitches over 3.2 innings in his last outing with Reno on June 20, so he will still be somewhat limited from a workload perspective Friday. Pfaaft should receive at least one additional start for the Diamondbacks after Friday as Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Michael Soroka (glute) continue their recoveries.

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