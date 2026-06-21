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Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Pitch counts climbing at Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pfaadt allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a start for Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Pfaadt, who was making his third start since being demoted to Triple-A, upped his pitch count to 52 (36 strikes). At the time of his demotion, the right-hander was pitching in relief and needed to be built back up as a starter. He owns a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over 10 innings in the Pacific Coast League. With the Diamondbacks having placed two starters on the injured list over the weekend, Pfaadt is expected to eventually move into the major-league rotation once his pitch count gets up to the 75-to-80 range, per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com.

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