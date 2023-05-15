Pfaadt allowed one run on one hit and three walks over five frames in Sunday's win over the Giants. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Pfaadt turned in the best start of his MLB career Sunday. The only hit he allowed, a solo shot by Michel Conforto, accounted for the Giants' lone run. Pfaadt coughed up 13 runs in his first two career starts before Sunday's strong performance. His ERA still sits at an unsightly 8.59 with an 11:6 K:BB. Pfaadt's next start is projected to be in Pittsburgh.