Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Strikes out four in eighth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pfaadt (12-8) took the loss Friday against Colorado, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.
The 26-year-old right-hander pitched at least six innings for the first time since his July 18 appearance versus St. Louis, which was simultaneously his most recent quality start. Pfaadt has just eight quality starts among 25 outings in 2025, but he was able to match a season high in pitches (100) Friday. He has a shaky 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 108:30 K:BB across 133 frames, and Pfaadt will likely remain a risky fantasy option his next time out versus the Guardians at home.
