Pfaadt pitched 5.2 innings against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters in a no-decision.

Pfaadt gave up a single run in each of the second, third and fourth frames, but Arizona chipped away and eventually took him off the hook for a loss. The rookie righty was pulled with two outs in the fifth, costing him a chance at a second straight quality start. Pfaadt was a popular name in fantasy circles coming into the season, but he's mostly struggled with an 8.20 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB over 37.1 innings on the campaign. He's been a little better in two starts since being recalled from the minors July 22, allowing six runs over 11.2 frames.