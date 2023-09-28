Jarvis is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher in Thursday's game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Jesse Friedman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jarvis made 16 starts at Triple-A Reno this season, but each of his first nine big-league appearances with Arizona have come out of the bullpen. Though he'll draw his first MLB start Thursday, Jarvis hasn't covered more than 3.2 innings in any of his appearances with Arizona or Reno since the beginning of August, so he may not be asked to work especially deep into the contest. Even against a White Sox squad that ranks last in the majors with a 68 wRC+ in September, Jarvis doesn't make for an inspiring streaming option.