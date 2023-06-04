Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Walker sat out Saturday's 5-2 loss in what was believed to be a rest day, but his absence from the lineup for the second straight day suggests he could be dealing with an injury or illness. Expect Arizona to provide an explanation on the matter later Sunday, but Emmanuel Rivera will fill in for Walker at first base in the series finale.
