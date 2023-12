Snider was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Monday.

A 28-year-old righty reliever, Snider was designated for assignment by Kansas City last week but Arizona liked him enough to add him to its 40-man roster. Snider averaged 96-mph with his fastball and logged a 4.87 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 20.1 MLB innings last season. He will likely spend a good chunk of the year at Triple-A, as he has one minor-league option year remaining.